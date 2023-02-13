mmmmm
© Christophe C.
We received 40 reports about a fireball seen over Île-de-France, Bruxelles, Cymru, England, Flanders, Grand Est, Hauts-de-France, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Normandie, North Brabant, North Rhine-Westphalia, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Pays de la Loire, Vlaams Gewest and Zeeland on Monday, February 13th 2023 around 02:58 UT.

For this event, we received 4 videos and 2 photos.