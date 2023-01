53 inches

The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers in its wake. And with another major storm on the way, the region could be closing in on last winter's snowfall total by the end of this week.Dodge Ridge, which got only 22 inches in the storm, now has a season total of 210 inches, which is 70% of its average for an entire season.The resort with the highest snow total so far is Boreal Ridge with 240 inches total, so those who enjoy night skiing shouldn't have to worry about hitting any rocks for the foreseeable future.Palisades at Tahoe, which has just unveiled its brand new gondola, got 40 inches of snow and is at 232 inches so far.Here are the reported snowfall totals for all the major Sierra resorts:Sugar Bowl: 39 inchesBoreal Ridge: 43 inchesPalisades Tahoe: 40 inchesHomewood: 45 inchesTahoe Donner: 39 inchesNorthstar: 43 inchesMt. Rose: 40 inchesDiamond Peak: 40 inchesHeavenlySierra At Tahoe: 44 inchesKirkwood:Bear Valley: 21 inchesDodge Ridge: 22 inchesMammoth: 43 inchesChina Peak: 18 inchesWhile the numbers are impressive, it is important to remember that last winter also began with major early-season storms only to see no snow for much of January and February. The Sierra Avalanche Center reports that avalanche danger is moderate in the Tahoe region.