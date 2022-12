Kaili and husband part of a larger organization

Kaili warned associates that sting was underway

Damage done by corruption scandal is incalculable for EU

Media outlets claiming to have court documents say jailed ex-lawmaker Eva Kaili has acknowledged partial guilt in a devastating scandal involving cash and gifts from Qatar in exchange for political influence in the EU.Disgraced Greek politician Eva Kaili has reportedly given a partial confession of guilt in a high-profile corruption scandal that has rocked the European Union (EU) according to media reports.Belgium's Le Soir and Italy's La Repubblica newspapers broke the story Tuesday, citing internal investigation documents from authorities in Brussels, where Kaili remains jailed.Reports say that Kaili's husband, Francesco Giorgi, an Italian who worked for an Italian EU parliamentarian, has confessed to his participation in the scandal, as well.In his reported confession, Giorgi is said to have named former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri as being the head of the organization.Like Kaili and Giorgi, Panzeri, too, was arrested on December 9, and is currently in a Brussels jail cell.Panzeri's lawyer said the former politician plans to appeal his arrest.On Monday, Italian authorities agreed to extradite the 67-year-old Italian's wife, Maria Dolores Colleoni, to Brussels. Colleoni's lawyer said she will appeal her extradition.She and her 38-year-old daughter, Silvia Panzeri, have been under house arrest in the northern Italian city of Brescia for over a week.Kaili, who was removed from her position as one of 14 European Parliament vice presidents after her arrest, reportedly confessed to instructing her father to hide a suitcase full of cash for her.Kaili's lawyer would not confirm reports of his client's confession, yet voiced his indignation over the fact that official police documents had been leaked to the press.After being delayed last week, Belgian authorities are now scheduled to determine whether Kaili must remain in jail this Thursday.Gulf emirate Qatar, which recently hosted the World Cup soccer tournament, has said that it is not involved in the scandal.Morocco has yet to provide comment on accusations of its involvement.Observers say it is currently impossible to tell what toll the incident might take on the cause of electoral democracies at a moment when these are already under intense pressure in the face of what some see as an existential battle between authoritarian and democratic political systems.