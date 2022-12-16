What they are doing, is hiding crucial data, Heller says.

Arctic summer sea ice stopped declining a decade ago, but green activists have spared no effort to continue promoting the poster scare that humans will cause it all to disappear within a few years. In his recent BBC Frozen Planet II agitprop, Sir David Attenborough claimed it might all be gone by 2035.. "They bury all the older data and pretend they don't notice sea ice is increasing again. What they are doing is not science but propaganda," he charges.The Daily Sceptic has written a number of articles of late noting that summer sea ice extent in the Arctic is recovering.Invariably, social media commentators reply by publishing the sea ice graph below, compiled by the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC).This is reproduced from Heller's YouTube work and shows a linear decrease in September (the lowest point of annual sea ice) from 1979. There is something wrong with this graph, notes Heller, since the minimum is actually higher now than 10 and 15 years ago, but the crude straight black 'trend' line tricks the eye into missing this. He plots the data as a moving average to show the real trend more clearly.. The low point on which most fanciful forecasts of a North Pole passage are based is 2012. Heller notes that sea ice changes are cyclical, not linear. And he is right.Heller then goes on to ask why the graphs start at 1979. The NSIDC and NASA say it is because satellite records started in 1979.. He goes on to quote the first UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report in 1990 that stated: "Satellite observations have been used to map sea ice extent routinely since the early 1970s. The American Navy Joint Ice Center has produced weekly charts which have been digitised by NOAA [the U.S. weather service]".But by 2001, the IPCC had removed much of the increase of that decade, and now the chart shows the ice actually starting to fall from 1975. Heller also provides evidence that the 1950s, which are not shown on these charts, had lower sea ice than the 1970s, meaning the 1970s were a recent peak. He goes on to note that the 2001 IPCC report also saw the publication of the 'hockey stick' temperature graph that became notorious for removing the medieval warm period.Heller notes the influence of the Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation, a cyclical ocean current whose warming and cooling seems to be influential in controlling Arctic temperatures.Attenborough is not alone in forecasting boating at the North Pole. It's been a cut-and-paste scare story for decades. Heller notes a comment in the New York Times from 1958 that read:Meanwhile the latest updates on the Arctic sea ice and the Greenland ice sheet show a continuing improving trend towards higher extents.Perhaps the fact checkers of mainstream media might like to start acting less like political poodles, and start investigating some of the biased data that bombards the carefully-curated public discourse - starting with climate model forecasts that are never correct , attribution studies that invent stories about humans causing bad weather, and corrupted surface temperature databases that continually adjust their 'record' figures higher.