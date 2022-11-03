© Lev Radin / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images



Moscow's UN envoy compared the barrage of 'fake news' about the Ukraine conflict to city shelling.Amid the Ukraine conflict, Western countries are waging an information war not only against Russia but also the entire international community, Vassily Nebenzia, the nation's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said on Tuesday.Speaking at a presentation at the UN of the RT documentary 'Journalists Under Fire,' the top diplomat noted that Russia had found itself under massive media pressure after it launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February.He went on to compare Western media coverage with actual Ukrainian bombings of civilian infrastructure. "Just as Western weapons are now targeting cities in the Donbass and the liberated territories, Western propaganda is firing 'information shells' at its own citizens," he claimed.After Russia launched its military operation against Ukraine, Western countries unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on Russian media abroad, with the European Union banning RT and Sputnik channels. Moscow has repeatedly criticized the move, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claiming that it has shown the world the true worth of so-called Western values.