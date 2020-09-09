© Getty Images/Zanariah Salam / EyeEm

Glenn Diesen is an an Associate Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway and an editor at the Russia in Global Affairs journal. Follow him on Twitter @glenndiesen

International law has gradually been replaced with trial by public opinion and states have become obsessed with narrative control. Information wars and "fake news" are the natural consequences and trust in the media is collapsing.Much focus is devoted to the polarisation of media coverage in domestic politics, although what is the state of affairs in the coverage of international politics? In the current information war, all sides appear to have dirty hands. Russian media is constantly criticised, and sometimes the criticism is just. Yet, how has the information war with Russia affected the way Western media obtain, analyse and disseminate information?The favourite source for Western media in Syria has long been the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which despite its extravagant nameThe Guardian exposed in 2012 that theconsists of one man, Rami Abdulrahman, located in Coventry, UK. During the day, he runs a clothing store with his wife, and in the evening from his kitchen, he is the leading information source for the Western world regarding events on the ground in Syria.If the Western media needs information about Russian troops in Ukraine, chemical weapons in Syria or any other major conflict that involves Russia - the go-to-man isPreviously an employee in the ladies' underwear industry,In an interview with actual experts, Spiegel magazine revealed that Higgins did not use the digital analytical tools correctly to "investigate" MH17 and his evidence was dismissed as "nothing more than reading tea leaves". Higgins denounces his critics as Russian agents, often followed by vulgar requests to "suck his balls".The media did not seem interested when to was revealed that a senior official in the Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had demanded the "removal of all traces" of a document that contradicted the key "evidence" that blamed the Syrian government being behind a gas attack. Instead, the media turned to its favourite bloggers/ "analysts".Self-censorship was also evident when former British Navy Admiral Lord West in an interview with the BBC expressed his doubts that the Syrian government was behind the chemical weapons attack in Douma.interviewing him quickly interrupted to reprimand the admiral: "Given that we're in an information war with Russia on so many fronts, do you think perhaps it's inadvisable to be stating this so publicly".Germany's Der Spiegel magazine also poked a hole in the strange narrative about the death of Sergey Magnitsky, which led to the US passing the Magnitsky Act against Russia and pushing it on the world. The storyline that Western governments and press embraced with exuberance was concocted by Bill Browder, the man who earned the media's love by branding himself as "Putin's Number 1 Enemy".Der Spiegel recognises it is doubtful that Magnitsky was killed in a grand conspiracy, rather they point to Browder's loose relationship with the truth, the multitude of contradictions and falsehoods about the narrative of Browder's 'lawyer' Magnitsky, who it turns out was not actually a lawyer. Yet, as Spiegel notes,Following the poisoning of the Skripals in the UK, the focus on Western "solidarity" similarly undermined the possibility for objectivity. Former UK ambassador, Craig Murray, had several questions that seemingly eluded the media: The Skripals had different ages, genders and weights, yet several hours after being poisoned they both passed out at the exact same time so neither of them could get help. Instead, they were found by one of Britain's leading chemical weapons experts, the Chief Nurse of the British Army.The information about the rescuer's identity was revealed accidentally months after the incident and it was not clear why it was concealed.The press similarly has not let facts influence the narrative over Russiagate. The servers of the Democratic National Committee were never hacked according to the former National Security Agency Technical Director Bill Binney. However, it was proven that the political party that lost the election hired the former British spy Christopher Steele, who provided the sensational and fraudulent information that kick started the investigation.Declassified information also revealed that the FBI knew the Steele dossier was fake, representing an actual collusion that should have caught the interest of the media. Yet, the Russiagate narrative remains resilient andOne cannot help but to get a sense of déjà vu from the Georgian conflict in 2008, when. Even after the EU's Independent Fact-Finding Mission in Georgia concluded that Saakashvili had thoroughly lied, the narrative of a Russian invasion remains strong to this day.Navalny is an anti-corruption activist who enjoys miniscule support among the Russian population and was expelled from the liberal party Yabloko in 2007 due to xenophobic statements. Although, among Western journalists his critical stance against Putin has earned him the title as a "leading opposition politician" and a place alongside Browder as another "Putin's Number 1 Enemy" that we simply cannot resist.Yet, the consensus that appears to have formed is that the Kremlin was behind the poisoning and it is now the prerogative of NATO, an anti-Russian military alliance, to investigate and punish - although not necessarily in that order.