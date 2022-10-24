record
It wasn't just Calgary's first significant snowfall of the season on Saturday, it was Alberta's. It was a memorable event as the system overachieved in parts of the province.

We knew it was only a matter of time before a major city in Canada was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. However, many Calgarians wish they weren't the first to deal with this much of it.

It wasn't just Calgary's first significant snowfall of the season, it was Alberta's. Saturday was a memorable day for some as the system overachieved with snowfall amounts in parts of the province.

Third-party websites such as Twitter and Facebook reported that Cochrane saw 15-22 cm while Kananaskis Valley recorded 27 cm.

Snowfall records, which began in 1881 were broken at Calgary International Airport. The area reported a one day total of 19 cm on Saturday, October 22, setting a new record for this day. The entire snowfall event total for Calgary -- from Friday night to Sunday morning -- has been reported as 23 cm.



It didn't take long for Albertans to start posting their shots of the snowfall, along with their reactions, to social media. Many weren't pleased with what they saw. Below is a selection of visuals currently making the rounds.