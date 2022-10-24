It wasn't just Calgary's first significant snowfall of the season on Saturday, it was Alberta's. It was a memorable event as the system overachieved in parts of the province.We knew it was only a matter of time before a major city in Canada was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. However, many Calgarians wish they weren't the first to deal with this much of it.It wasn't just Calgary's first significant snowfall of the season, it was Alberta's. Saturday was a memorable day for some as the system overachieved with snowfall amounts in parts of the province.It didn't take long for Albertans to start posting their shots of the snowfall, along with their reactions, to social media. Many weren't pleased with what they saw. Below is a selection of visuals currently making the rounds.