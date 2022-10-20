Earth Changes
2 feet of early snowfall hits Kashmir, India
The Statesman (India)
Thu, 20 Oct 2022 18:45 UTC
The UT of Ladakh has also witnessed heavy snowfall resulting in suspension of vehicular traffic on the Srinagar - Leh highway.
Tourist destinations of Gulmarg and Sonamarg in the Kashmir valley wore a white blanket of snow. Gulmarg recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius temperature.
The Mughal Road, which provides an alternative route to the Kashmir valley from the Jammu division, was closed due to heavy snowfall. About 2 feet of snow was recorded at Pir Ki Gali (Pir Panjal Pass).
ADGP Ladakh advised that the khardungla Pass, Changla pass and other upper reaches received heavy snowfall. Commuters should avoid plying on these roads to avoid accidents. Tyre chains is a must even for 4×4 vehicles.
The MeT department has predicted "Light to moderate rain in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches of J&K during the next 24 hours."
Snowfall has also been reported in north Kashmir's Gurez Valley.
Srinagar recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 3.2 and Gulmarg minus 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, Kargil 0.2 and Leh minus 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- 2 feet of early snowfall hits Kashmir, India
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- Fed watch: When they call for the bailiff you know you're winning
- Gantz, Netanyahu both reiterate Israel's unwillingness to sell weapons to Ukraine
- The CDC will vote Thursday to permanently shield Pfizer and Moderna from COVID vaccine injury liability
- Subsea cable CUT in Shetland, major incident declared
- Durham the incorruptible
- Energy bill surge: Consumers could shell out $14B more this winter
- Most Germans say no to military leadership role in Europe, poll finds
- US advisor to Ukraine's military reveals war goals
- Escobar: 'Peaceful modernization': China's offering to the Global South
- ABC News reporter James Gordon Meek 'resigned very abruptly' after alleged FBI raid of home
- Meet the first Neanderthal family
- Current and ex-agents allege Director Christopher Wray's use of FBI jet amounts to 'embezzlement,'
- CDC "highly likely" to add COVID-19 vaccines to childhood immunisation schedule in move that would indefinitely extend manufacturers' protection from liability
- Get woke, go broke: BlackRock stock downgraded over risk from ESG investing
- Strong shallow 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama
- Best of the Web: Temperature extremes: Tens of millions of people under frost and freeze alerts as cold temperatures hit US Deep South
- Russia looking to reduce diplomatic presence in West - Lavrov
- What are EU thinking? European Union approves Covid jabs for babies amid growing fears of winter wave
- Fed watch: When they call for the bailiff you know you're winning
- Gantz, Netanyahu both reiterate Israel's unwillingness to sell weapons to Ukraine
- The CDC will vote Thursday to permanently shield Pfizer and Moderna from COVID vaccine injury liability
- Durham the incorruptible
- US advisor to Ukraine's military reveals war goals
- Escobar: 'Peaceful modernization': China's offering to the Global South
- Current and ex-agents allege Director Christopher Wray's use of FBI jet amounts to 'embezzlement,'
- Russia looking to reduce diplomatic presence in West - Lavrov
- Report on alleged Ukrainian war crimes presented to UN
- European energy crisis is 'good' says Bill Gates
- US media accuses Russia of election interference once again
- Ethiopia exposes western hypocrisy over Ukraine
- Malaysia busts Mossad team, secures release of kidnapped Palestinian activist
- Zelensky fires ambassador after 'kill Russians' remarks
- Putin declares martial law in four former Ukrainian regions as Kiev plans Kherson offensive
- Finland's main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
- Of course: Durham loses again in court, Danchenko walks on Russiagate hoax
- 'What are they hiding?': Group sues Biden and National Archives over JFK assassination records
- Saudi prince releases video warning that kingdom will respond to 'challenges' with jihad after Biden threatens them for working with Russia
- The Leviathan Super Cycle ends; Western leaders pretend they didn't notice
- Subsea cable CUT in Shetland, major incident declared
- Energy bill surge: Consumers could shell out $14B more this winter
- Most Germans say no to military leadership role in Europe, poll finds
- ABC News reporter James Gordon Meek 'resigned very abruptly' after alleged FBI raid of home
- CDC "highly likely" to add COVID-19 vaccines to childhood immunisation schedule in move that would indefinitely extend manufacturers' protection from liability
- Get woke, go broke: BlackRock stock downgraded over risk from ESG investing
- What are EU thinking? European Union approves Covid jabs for babies amid growing fears of winter wave
- Retired military officials are finding high-paying jobs with the Saudi government and can make up up to 7-figure salaries working for other foreign governments
- Moderna's CEO admits only the vulnerable need a COVID booster and likens the virus to flu
- US democracy is failing - poll
- Poll shows 70 percent of Ukrainians want to fight until victory over Russia
- Airshow that was cancelled for three years "due to Covid" now cancelled permanently "due to climate change"
- Europe to face worse gas crisis in 2023 - Qatar
- Canadian court upholds suspension of doctor accused of giving COVID vaccine exemption to high-risk patient
- Fire rips through huge mosque in Indonesia
- Those demonising the unvaccinated need to look in the mirror
- UK's National Grid warns of possible blackouts during 'deepest, darkest winter', BBC prepares secret scripts in event of outages
- Doctor urges Canadian Medical Association to investigate unusual death of 80 doctors since vaccine rollout
- Hochul accused of rigging NY casino license plan in favor of politically-connected slot parlors
- Alleged Mossad agents taken to court in Malaysia after botched operation
- Orkney Iron Age woman's diet unusually rich in seafood
- Israel's secret biological warfare during 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine
- British intelligence predicted Ukraine war 30 years ago
- On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
- The board game at the heart of Viking culture
- Neanderthals and Homo sapiens co-existed in France and Spain for at least 1,400 Years
- Historians reveal Israel's use of poison against Palestinians
- The oldest grave in northern Germany 10,500 years old
- A single tiny bead can reveal a global history
- Nanomaterial from the Middle Ages
- Researcher discovers another astronomy book written by Galileo Galilei under a pseudonym
- Tomb of deposed Han Emperor reveals a dynasty's grandeur
- A pendant with a figure of St. Nicholas found in the ancient church hidden in Turkish lake
- Alhambra's famous golden decor is turning purple and now researchers know why
- Shrine discovered in Egyptian temple with evidence of previously unknown rituals
- The Bronze Age village buried by the Plinian eruption of Mount Vesuvius
- Crannogs: DNA points to elites living on Western Europe's neolithic artificial islands
- Stone spheres could be from ancient Greek board game
- Flashback Best of the Web: Reagan Approved Plan to Sabotage Soviets Gas Pipeline In 1982
- Australian caves are 500,000 years older than thought, and it could explain a megafauna mystery
- Meet the first Neanderthal family
- How can digital data stored as DNA be manipulated?
- Best of the Web: Mad scientists: New Covid strain with 80% kill rate CREATED by Boston University
- Study finds unexpected protective properties of pain
- Fireball from Solar System's edge isn't what astronomers expected
- 30,000 near-Earth asteroids discovered, and rising - ESA
- Soldiers slam Microsoft HoloLens after disastrous test: 'Would have gotten us killed'
- Red Alert: massive stars sound warning they are about to go supernova
- The era of fast, cheap genome sequencing is here
- The spooky quantum phenomenon you've probably never heard ef
- University engineers claim to have created a safe micro-nuclear reactor that fits in the back of a truck
- NASA confirms DART mission impact changed asteroid's motion in space
- Scientists have detected a 'completely unprecedented' burst of energy in space
- Strange ripples have been detected at the edge of the Solar System
- Human Cyborgs are Just the Beginning
- Evolution: A strong delusion 1.1
- Underground microbes may have swarmed ancient Mars
- Ultra rare diamond suggests an ocean's worth of water hidden deep within our Earth
- Satellite temperature data show almost all climate model forecasts have been wrong for the last 40 years
- Earth's Moon might have formed in just hours from a shattered mess
- 2 feet of early snowfall hits Kashmir, India
- Strong shallow 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama
- Best of the Web: Temperature extremes: Tens of millions of people under frost and freeze alerts as cold temperatures hit US Deep South
- Lightning kills 50 animals in Kashmir, India
- Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm - up to 20 inches
- Major flooding strikes Thailand due heavy rain
- 'Snow' hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng, South Africa
- 7 BILLION crabs 'disappear' from Bering Straits in last 4 years, industry faces ruin with shortages & price increases already occuring
- Cars get washed away due to heavy rain in the city of Pune, India - 4.5 inches of rain in 5 hours
- Venezuela - Deadly floods strike again in Aragua State
- Best of the Web: Up to 16 inches of early snow, fierce gales, pounding surf slap northern Wisconsin, Michigan
- Signs and Portents:Two-headed Honduran albino milk snake welcomed to the world by a breeder in North Carolina
- 7-month-old child dies after dog attack in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Waterspout formed in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
- Lightning strike kills more than 50 sheep in Odisha, India
- Ice Age coming: Freak cold to blast US, record-breaking lows expected
- 2 dead, 1 missing in Bali, Indonesia flash floods
- Sri Lanka - 3, dead, 5,000 evacuated after heavy rain and floods - 5 inches of rainfall in 8 hours
- Taiwan reports 268 hazards caused by Typhoon Nesat
- Severe hailstorms strike across Arkansas
- Meteor fireball fall over southern Spain (Oct. 14)
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on October 13
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain (Oct. 12)
- Bright meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Oct. 9)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on October 10
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and Ireland on October 10
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on October 9
- Meteor fireball over England on October 9
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana on October 7
- Amazing meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 6)
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on October 7
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on October 6
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, Quebec and northeast US on October 3
- Meteor fireball over England and the Netherlands on October 2
- Meteor fireball over Gulf of Cadiz, Spain on October 4
- Meteor fireball over Malaga, Spain on September 27
- Meteor fireball over California on September 23
- Meteor fireball over the UK and Ireland on September 14
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on September 9
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 5 )
- "Until proven otherwise, it is likely Covid mRNA vaccines played a significant role in all unexplained heart attacks since 2021" - renowned cardiologist
- Paxlovid and heart medications don't interact well
- COVID-19 much less deadly than previously thought, major study finds
- Best of the Web: "The spike in heart attacks has coincided with the vaccinations": An emergency department doctor on what's behind the NHS crisis
- Florida recommends against mRNA vaccination for males aged 18-39 due to 84% increase in heart death risk
- New study: Eating late increases hunger, decreases calories burned, and changes fat tissue
- UNFORGIVABLE: At least 163 Children dead, 1.2k disabled, 15k hospitalised & 58k injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination in the USA according to CDC
- Why did the coronavirus suddenly cause thousands of deaths in spring 2020 when it had been hanging around quietly all winter?
- Government forced to launch investigation into rise in newborn deaths since the COVID vaccine was approved thanks to exclusive investigation carried out by The Exposé
- Three vaccine doses increase infection risk by up to 27%, study finds
- Not a placebo: Scientific evidence exists for homeopathy
- Famous pro-vaccine doctor suspects Pfizer booster shot sent his cancer into overdrive
- Flashback: Pfizer docs & official real-world data prove COVID vaccines are already causing mass depopulation
- The growing global reliance on antidepressants
- FDA wants to update definition for 'healthy' claims on food labels
- Deadly ebola-like virus SHFV 'poised for spill over' into humans, new study claims
- This kind of food shrinks your brain
- Lasting brain impacts from COVID-19 are equivalent to decades of aging
- Vaccination increases infection risk by 44%, Oxford study finds
- Vegans and vegetarians depressed twice as often as meat-eaters: new study
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- The Betrayal of the Intellectuals
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
- New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
- The triumph of the blank state
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- The types of coerced
- Boys and men experience more social isolation than girls and women, study finds
- Dark personality traits linked to a greater desire to enhance oneself using technological methods
- Journalists less likely to use words that denote analytical thinking and numerical evidence when writing on Twitter
- Flashback: Transhumanism: A Religion for Postmodern Times
- The implications for humanity of Transhumanism as the dominant ideology of the fourth industrial revolution
- Facing your fears through lucid dreaming may help you overcome a phobia, study suggests
- Study: Cannabis users appear to be less aware of unhealthy romantic relationship strategies
- Psychopathic men have an extreme focus on mating at the expense of other domains and tend to be "parasitic" fathers
- Ignorance of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Memes Will Set You Free: Apocalyptic Conversation and American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
Novorossiya
Quote of the Day
Astronomy books and papers far too numerous to cite offer the assurance that 'no one has ever been killed by a meteorite.'
- John S. Lewis
Recent Comments
Big bonuses coming to the energy sector execs, just in time for the holidays.
Scape goats, hunting season starts in 11 days.
Fish tails....it was this big, really.
Had Trump not been cheated in 2020, Americans would still be paying $2 a gallon for their gas, the southern border would have been sealed, there...
they mandate Nothing, and Pfizer/Moderna/Dr Evil are Never free from injury liability. So Say the People.