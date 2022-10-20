© Mohammad Amin War



Season's first snowfall on the hills in Kashmir and rain in the plains of Jammu on Thursday has plummeted the mercury across the union territory (UT). Many roads have been shut due to snow and slippery conditions.Tourist destinations of Gulmarg and Sonamarg in the Kashmir valley wore a white blanket of snow.ADGP Ladakh advised that the khardungla Pass, Changla pass and other upper reaches received heavy snowfall. Commuters should avoid plying on these roads to avoid accidents. Tyre chains is a must even for 4×4 vehicles.The MeT department has predicted "Light to moderate rain in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches of J&K during the next 24 hours."Snowfall has also been reported in north Kashmir's Gurez Valley.Srinagar recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 3.2 and Gulmarg minus 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, Kargil 0.2 and Leh minus 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.