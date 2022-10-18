All parts of Pune city and adjoining areas are witnessing severe waterlogging and flood-like situations due to the incessant rain that has been continuing since yesterday. Many parts of Pune have submerged in the water bringing the city to a grim situation. Water entered residential areas and roads including Hadapsar, Market Yard, Sinhgad Road, NIBM, B T Kawade Road and Katraj. Several trees were also uprooted. The civic, police and fire departments were carrying out rescue operations in many parts of the city.Social media is flooded with visuals of the downpour in Pune. Almost all videos and pictures shared online are of a flood-like situation. Among them, a video showing cars being washed away has been shared widely. The video, shot from a high-rise building, shows two cars adrift away in the flood water.Other visuals shot from Monday night show people and vehicles wading through knee-high water.The city's rainfall surplus jumped from 170 percent on Monday to 339 percent on Tuesday, IMD data says. Though the rain was short under 12 hours, the spell was heavy.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar witnessed 104 mm rainfall in about five hours till 3 am on Tuesday, while Magarpatta received 116 mm downpour and Pashan recorded 94 mm of rainfall during the same period.People staying in low-lying areas and near the Karha river banks were shifted to safer places, district authorities said.The city is expected to stay cloudy with lightning and thunder activity in the evening along with light to moderate rainfall. Satellite images of the city revealed "there was enough moisture in the state", IMD's weather forecasting department head Anupam Kashyap said.