Heavy rain on the 17 October caused flooding in northern areas of Maracay, capital city of Aragua State and areas of Girardot Municipality. Mudflows and landslides from the surrounding mountain slopes were also reported.
Girardot government officials said El Castaño, Corozal and Palmarito neighbourhoods have all been severely affected after the Palmarito creek broke its banks. The officials confirmed 3 fatalities and said at least 50 homes have been damaged or destroyed. Roads have been damaged or blocked, impeding access.
Nicolás Maduro, President of Venezuela, visited the area on 17 October.
At least 50 people died and more are still missing after catastrophic flooding and landslides in the town of Tejerias, Aragua, on 08 October. Over 300 homes were destroyed and hundreds of others damaged.
