Disaster authorities in Sri Lanka report that severe weather including heavy rain, strong winds and lightning strikes since 12 October 2022 has prompted evacuations and caused 3 fatalities.As of 16 October there were 5,383 people from 1,660 households who had moved to 36 safe locations set up by the government. Five houses have been completely destroyed while 207 have been damaged.Most of those displaced were in the province of Colombo district in Western Province, in particular in Kolonnawa division where floods on 14 October forced 3,666 people from their homes; and in Seethawaka division where 487 were displaced. Other areas of Western Province were also affected, and around 900 people were evacuated in Gampaha district. In total 54,440 people in the districts of Kalutara, Gampaha, and Colombo in Western Province have been affected by the severe weather including strong winds, floods, landslides, heavy rain and lightning strikes.The Sri Lanka Red Cross said "Many areas in the Colombo district are experiencing adverse weather conditions as a result of the country's ongoing heavy rains. The emergency response team of Sri Lanka Red Cross Colombo Branch is in the field with people helping to overcome the difficult times."Lightning caused one fatality in Trincomalee in Eastern Province, while strong winds, heavy rain or minor landslides were reported in Hambantota and Galle in Southern Province; Killinochchi in Northern Province; Puttalam in North Western Province; and Kandy in Central Province.Meanwhile in Sabaragamuwa Province around 2,000 people were affected by the severe weather in the districts of Kegalle and Rathnapura. Two people died in a landslide in Warakapola on 14 October.