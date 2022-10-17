© Civil Protection Chiapas



At least one person has died in Mexico after heavy rainfall brought by the remnants of Tropical Storm Karl.Tropical Storm Karl weakened into a tropical depression late 14 October 2022 as it moved towards Tabasco state in the Gulf of Mexico and into the neighbouring state of Chiapas.The heaviest of the rain fell in Tabasco and Chiapas states.Areas of Oaxaca (Cosolapa 84.7 mm) and Veracruz (Chicomapa 77.1 m) also saw some heavy rain during this period.Civil Protection officials in Chiapas state reported the overflow of the Pichucalco River in areas of Pichucalco town and municipality. More than a thousand people attending a religious event were forced to evacuate. A young boy was rescued after being swept away by the floods.Around 120 people from 40 families were evacuated to two emergency shelters. Emergency teams rescued one person who was trapped in a flooded building. The victim was rescued alive and taken to a hospital with serious health conditions and later died, Civil Protection said.Elsewhere in the state, fast flowing water along the El Platanar River destroyed bridges in the Municipality of Ostuacan. Around 35 families were evacuated from their homes in Ostuacan after the overflow of the Magdalena River. Preventive evacuations were carried out in Ixtacomitán after streams overflowed.Heavy rain triggered several landslides, including one in Tapalapa where roads were closed. Rough seas also caused problems and Civil Protection reported one person had to be rescued in Puerto Arista.Further rain is expected in the region.