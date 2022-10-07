© BPBD DKI Jakarta



Jakarta

Aceh Province

Heavy rain caused severe flooding in parts of Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, on 06 October 2022, where authorities report 3 people have died. Meanwhile over 18,000 people were forced from their homes after severe flooding in North Aceh Regency in Aceh Province.Indonesia's nation disaster management agency BNPB reported 3 students died and 2 others were injured when flooding caused part of a school building to collapse in Cilandak, South Jakarta, on 06 October 2022. The 3 injured students have been transferred to hospital. The school building is situated in a low-lying area close to a river and drainage channels which flooded following the heavy downpour, BNPB said.Other areas of South Jakarta also experienced flooding. At least 17 roads were submerged or closed and several houses damaged. Around 270 people evacuated their homes and moved to temporary accommodation in Kalibata.and BNPB stressed residents need to be vigilant and evacuate if necessary.Heavy rain had earlier fallen in parts of Sumatra Island, causing severe flooding in North Aceh Regency of Aceh Province on 04 October 2022.According to local disaster officials, two rivers in the area broke their banks following heavy rainfall and high flows from the upstream areas of Takengon and Bener Meriah.As many as 18,160 residents from 5,104 families evacuated their homes and moved to safer locations. In total 22,535 people have been affected across 95 villages in 12 sub-districts.Initial assessment showed that 6,775 housing units were flooded or damaged, along with approximately 500 hectares of rice fields, government offices, a health facility building and a school building.