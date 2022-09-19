© Carlos Hernandez



Prolonged heavy rainfall has caused flooding and landslides in Costa Rica, where at least 9 people have lost their lives and dozens have been displaced.Heavy rain triggered a landslide along a road in the El Hundimiento mountain pass near Cambronero in Alajuela Province. A bus and two other vehicles crashed into landslide debris and into a ravine below, leaving at least 9 people dead.The Costa Rica Red Cross said over 30 people were rescued with some injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Search teams with sniffer dogs have been working at the site looking for possible missing passengers.Flooding has also affected hundreds of people in the cantons of Desamparados and Aserrí after the overflow of the Cañas River. Five relief centres have been set up to house displaced families. Police, Red Cross teams and firefighters have helped with evacuations. Red Cross said around 80 homes have been damaged and 50 people evacuated.Costa Rica's disaster management agency Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) said teams attended floods in 191 locations.