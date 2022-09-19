The mood of the weather changed in Uttarakhand on Saturday and the first snowfall of the season occurred. Apart from Badrinath Dham and Hemkunt Sahib, there has been snowfall on the peaks of Pithoragarh Dharchula.In almost all the plains and hilly areas of the state, the rain continued intermittently and at some places it was cloudy. On the other hand, the Kedarnath Yatra was done smoothly on Saturday. By 8 o'clock in the morning, 5780 devotees left for the Dham from Sonprayag. Intermittent rain continues in the surrounding areas including the capital Dehradun.