Ski areas across the Alps and Dolomites have been reporting fresh snowfall this morning, Saturday 17th, September.The snowfall is particularly welcome after a long dry summer that saw record hot temperatures thaw the snow cover from glacial ice, closing summer ski centres.Only Hintertux in the Austrian Tirol had managed to stay open through the past six weeks, but it was joined on Saturday by Italy's Val Senales opening for its 22-23 season and several more glacier areas plan to open in the next week.October sees the first World Cup Ski Cross Season opener due to be staged in Les 2 Alpes, as well as the first staging of a new World Cup Alpine Downhill race from Zermatt to Cervinia and the traditional Alpine World Cup season opener at Solden, all in a month's time and all needing snowfall in time for them to take place, so the fresh falls are a welcome sign.Chamonix posted the picture below this morning, Austria's Schladming pictured above and top.