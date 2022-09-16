It's beginning to look a lot like winter atop New England's highest peak.The Mount Washington Observatory on Thursday shared photos of an icy scene, with rime ice clinging to different structures at the summit.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object."The higher summits will likely continue to see icing overnight Thursday with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s," weather observer and meteorologist Alexis George posted. "With the snow line dropping to around 5000 feet, there is the possibility that any upslope showers could transition to snow Thursday night and early Friday morning."