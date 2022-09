© Erdem Sahin/EPA



Greek coastguard ships opened fire on a cargo vessel sailing in international waters in the Aegean Sea , escalating tensions with Turkey that have mounted in recent weeks.in the shooting 11 nautical miles (20km) southwest of the Turkish island of Bozcaada on Saturday, a Turkish coastguard statement said.After "harassment fire" from two Greek vessels,, it added.The Greek coastguard confirmed it fired "warning shots" at a ship "moving suspiciously" in Greek territorial waters off the island of Lesbos., said Greek coastguard officials, noting they informed maritime authorities in Turkey about the incident.The Greek coastguard says it regularly checks ships behaving suspiciously in the Aegean.Greek officials have raised concerns about another outbreak of conflict in Europe following Russia's war in Ukraine Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Greece it would pay a "heavy price" if it continues to harass Turkish fighter jets over the Aegean and hinted at military action.Greece says it needs to defend its eastern islands, including tourist hotspots Rhodes and Kos, which are much closer to Turkey than to the Greek mainland, against its larger and militarily stronger neighbour.Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday he remained open to a meeting with Erdogan."I consider recent statements by the Turkish president unacceptable. However, we will always try to keep communication channels open," Mitsotakis said, adding that an informal EU summit early October in Prague might be a chance for this to happen.Video footage from Saturday purportedly shows a Greek coastguard vessel alongside the Anatolian cargo ship as the sound of about a dozen gunshots is heard. A crew member speaks in Turkish, saying they are being attacked by the Greek coastguard.The video, which was released by the Turkish coastguard and seems to have been filmed on a mobile phone, shows what appears to be a bullet hole in a window and in the ceiling of the cargo ship's bridge.The Turkish statement said the gunfire was "in disregard of the rules of international law".A Turkish prosecutor ordered an investigation. The country has also protested to Greek authorities, with Ankara demanding a swift investigation and explanation.The Anatolian was anchored on Sunday in the Dardanelles Strait off the Turkish coast, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.