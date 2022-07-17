Air Accident According to Greek state broadcaster ERT1 and an12 operated by Meridian Air Cargo (flight MEM3032) en route from #Nis to Jordan crashed about 10 NM to the west of Kavala, Greece. No reports about casualties yet. The crash site is close to a village.The Ukrainian Antonov-12Unfortunately the aircraft didn't make it to Kavala Airport.The plane was a Meridian Air Cargo An-12BK flight path before it crashed west of Kavala International Airport. See the flight path below.