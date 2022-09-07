© Gobernación de Caldas



Raging floods swept through areas of Caldas Department in Colombia leaving at least 3 people dead and damaging hundreds of homes.Flooding struck on 03 September 2022 after heavy rain caused the Supía river and the Rapao creek to overflow. Areas of the town of Supía and surrounding villages in the the municipality of the same name were all affected. Parts of the municipality of Riosucio, situated to the west of Supía, were also severely impacted.According to Colombia's disaster agency UNGRD, 1 person died in floods in the municipality of Supía, and 2 others in Riosucio.Around 40 homes were damaged and 12 houses were completely destroyed. UNGRD said 540 households (around 3,000 people) have been affected, with some having to evacuate their homes. Four shelters have been set up to house those displaced. Several roads and 4 vehicular bridges were damaged or destroyed, hindering access to affected areas.The government of Caldas declared a public calamity soon after the event. Authorities will continue to carry out further damage assessments.