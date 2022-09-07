© Uganda Red Cross



More heavy rain has fallen in Uganda's Western Region, triggering a massive landslide in Kasese District late on 06 September 2022.Earlier this month heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in Kisoro and Bundibugyo, where at least 3 people died.Further heavy rain fell in the region from 06 September 2022, causing a landslide in Kasika village, Kigoro Parish in Rukoki Subcounty. The landslide buried homes and occupants. As many as 18 people were feared missing.As of 07 September, Uganda Red Cross reported 15 dead bodies had been recovered from the landslide. The majority of the dead are mothers and children, the Red Cross said. Six people were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital.Uganda Red Cross Society also reported recent heavy rain in Kisoro had caused flooding at the Nyakabande Holding Centre refugee camp.