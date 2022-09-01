DeSantis says importing drugs from Canada is roughly "75 percent cheaper."
"Florida has been ready to deliver cheaper prescription drugs to those that need them for nearly two years. The lack of transparency by the Biden administration during the approval process, and failure to provide records on the importation proposal, is costing Floridians who are facing rising prices across the board due to inflation. Florida is confident in our importation model, and we continue to look for more ways to lower drug costs for Floridians while the FDA delays approval of this importation proposal."
Meanwhile, DeSantis has granted the American Health Care Association authority to negotiate prices for drugs ineligible for importation, such as insulin and epinephrine, according to a statement.
"We think this is urgent and we think we deserve a response very quickly," DeSantis said.
Comment: Perhaps Biden needs to hire more incompetent staff.