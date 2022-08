© Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images



The Senate Intelligence Committee issued a bipartisan request for more information regarding the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property.In a letter reported by chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote over the weekend to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Attorney General Merrick GarlandA committee spokesperson told Axios:The effort by Warner and Rubio marks the first bipartisan effort at oversight of the FBI's decision, which Trump and his allies have painted as political persecution.(R-ME), also a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, backed the move in a statement, saying:The Wall Street Journal obtained the search warrant released by a Florida court on Friday showingfrom Mar-a-Lago last week,and meant to be only available in sensitive compartmented information facilities, known as SCIFs.Last year, officials with the National Archives and Records Administration said Trump took documents that should have been turned over to them in accordance with the Presidential Records Act upon his departure from the White House. Trump returned some records to archivists earlier this year, including some marked as top secret, prompting an inquiry. But the search unveiled additional documents Trump did not previously return.The search comes as Trump openly teases, but has not announced, a third bid for the White House, leading some of his allies to argue the search was intended to damage his political career.House Republicans have embraced Trump's claims of persecution. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wrote on Twitter that Garland should "preserve your documents and clear your calendar" for House oversight if Republicans win a majority in November.