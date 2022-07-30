Health & Wellness
Covid vaccines give zero protection against death, ONS data suggest
The Daily Sceptic
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 17:32 UTC
Breaking this down by age does not improve the outlook. In the 50-59 age cohort, in April 86% and in May 87% of the deaths were of vaccinated people, compared to 87% of the cohort vaccinated with at least one dose. In the 60-69 cohort, in April 88% and in May 91% of the deaths were of vaccinated people, compared to 91% of the cohort. In the 70-79 cohort, in April 94% and in May 90% of the deaths were of vaccinated people, compared to 92% of the cohort. In the 80-plus cohort, in April and May 94% of the deaths were of vaccinated people, compared to 94% of the cohort. Note that ONS's definition of a Covid death includes deaths where Covid is mentioned anywhere on the death certificate, not necessarily as the underlying cause.
Many readers will be familiar with the ongoing debate about vaccination statistics and the size of the unvaccinated population. We know how many people have been vaccinated with the first, second, third and fourth doses of vaccine but we don't know what the population of the U.K. is so we can't know exactly what percentage of the population the vaccinated represent. However, we can have a pretty good guess. Figure 1 is taken from the Covid dashboard and shows that just over 90% of the population had a first dose, just under 90% had a second dose and just under 70% had a third dose.
Figure 2 shows vaccine uptake for the first three rounds of vaccine, though not the spring second booster campaign among over-75s. On the right hand side of the chart I've drawn the 90%, 80% and 70% lines in red to make reading easier. I've then written in red the age cohorts that fall in various percentage tranches. Broadly speaking, 90% of people over the age of 70 have had all three doses whereas, if you look at the 50-59 year-olds you'll see that only about 75% have gone on to have the booster dose.
I've then inserted a table showing the approximate uptake of the various vaccine doses by age cohort that will then be used to compare vaccine uptake to the death data.
here. Professor Norman Fenton also covered this in his recent critical review of the BBC's "Unvaccinated". I won't revisit the debate here except to say that I think most would agree that the estimates for the proportion of people vaccinated by age group tend to be a bit overstated, so let's simply regard them as a ceiling.
It's perhaps also worth noting that Professor Fenton has also criticised the ONS data for undercounting Covid deaths, but, as with the percentage of vaccine uptake, I'm going to use the ONS's figures as that is what the Government has published.
The ONS published "Deaths by vaccination status, England" on July 6th. I, along with many others had been complaining that since the end of March there had been no raw data released showing deaths by vaccination status. It was a pleasant surprise to me that this new report made good this shortfall and included deaths by vaccination status for April and May.
Figure 3 shows the count of Covid deaths by vaccination status for April and May 2022. In April there were 4,119 Covid deaths, of which 3,837 were of people vaccinated with at least one dose, that's 93% of the total. In May, 1,559 Covid deaths were recorded, 1,439 of which were of vaccinated people, that's 92% of the total. These figures are in line with the proportion of deaths amongst the vaccinated being shown in the UKHSA data up to the point when the data stopped being published at the end of March. The final report can be found here, with the real-world data found in tables 12 and 13, which show that the proportion of deaths by vaccination status were much the same then as in April and May.
If the vaccines are effective in preventing deaths you'd expect to see a higher rate of fatalities among the people who didn't take the vaccines. But we don't.
Let's go into a little more detail. Around 99% of the deaths in April and May occurred in the over-50s so I'll only look at these older age groups.
And finally, figure 7 shows the situation for the 80+ cohort. In this age cohort, just about everyone who had the first dose turned up for their second and third dose and quite probably their fourth dose too, but it doesn't seem to have made much difference to the outcome. Again, it's perfectly clear that with 94% of the deaths occurring amongst the vaccinated, the 6% unvaccinated are proportionately no more at risk that the vaccinated.
Canada and the Netherlands so this isn't British exceptionalism.
Why might this be? Waning efficacy perhaps. However, they've been at this level for some months, suggesting that isn't the whole story. Maybe the unvaccinated are a self-selecting group who are disproportionately healthy - though if so that would need to be shown not assumed. Whatever the reason, the ONS data clearly raise important questions that need addressing. They seem to confirm that in the real world, regardless of how many doses of vaccines someone may have, it makes absolutely no difference to the likelihood that they may die from Covid.