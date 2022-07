© Briget Bennett/Bloomberg/Getty Images/The Firing Pin, LLC/Facebook



"It is terrible public policy that in the State of New York, you can try to stab a sitting Member of Congress, or anyone else for that matter, and be back out on the street not even 6 hours later. This is one of many reasons why crime is on the rise, especially in certain parts of the state. There is not enough accountability for people when they commit crimes, and this is just one of the many examples we hear all about in New York every single day. Enough is enough."

Rep. Lee Zeldin's (R-NY) gubernatorial campaign is blastingas an example of "why crime is on the rise" across New York.On Thursday, Zeldin was giving a campaign speech in Fairport, New York whenZeldin can be seen immediately grabbing the man's wrist as a group of men jumped in to take him down.The man, identified as 43-year-oldThanks to New York's no-bail law , Jakubonis was released from jail within hours of his arrest. Zeldin's spokeswomansaid in a statement:The attack on Zeldin came after. Hochul in a press release also used inflammatory language, calling Zeldin a "dangerous" lawmaker who is spreading "misinformation" and "lies."The law, first signed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and unchanged by Hochul,Most recently, two men accused of smuggling $1.2 million pounds of crystal meth for the Mexican drug cartels were released from jail in New York City following their arrests.