China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit — a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.Chinese president Xi Jinping opened the summit on Wednesday, according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency. The Chinese leader also urged the countries in attendance toThe BRICS group. The group includes the two most populous nations in the world, China and India, as well as Russia, the largest in terms of land.Chinese state media has praised the role of the five-nation grouping, claiming thatDespite considerable internal differences within the bloc, including a decades-old rivalry between China and India,. Of the five BRICS nations, only one, Brazil, voted in the United Nations General Assembly to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine in February; Russia voted against the measure, while the other three countries abstained . Even Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro refused to personally condemn Putin, whom the West has widely framed as the driving force behind the Russian invasion.In his remarks on Wednesday,Xi said , repeating the controversial argument that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was mainly prompted by legitimate security fears rather than Putin's personal ideology.A virtual meeting between Xi and his counterparts Jair Bolsonaro, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, and Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to take place on Thursday morning, followed by further meetings between high-level officials from the five countries. Analysts have predicted that Xi will defend China's governance record and highlight the country's successful development to the other attendees amid the lifting of strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai and Beijing.