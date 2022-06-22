The border town of Gurez, and some other upper reaches, including Baltal Base Camp near Amarnath holy cave, received fresh snowfall on Wednesday while rains lashed other parts of Kashmir valley,An official said that Gurez sector of Bandipora district, received light to moderate snow since late last night, resulting in dip in the maximum temperature.He said snowfall was reported from Baltal base bamp near Amarnath holy cave, and Pir panjal range of Rajouri as well while the plains in Kashmir received heavy rainfall."Rainfall stopped in north Western Districts. Light rain in few places of Central Kashmir and many places of South Kashmir, Further decrease in rainfall intensity as the day progresses, " a MeT official said here.He said that significant improvement from today forenoon. From 23rd onward, there's no forecast of any major rainfall till next one week.