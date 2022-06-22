According to the local sources,Several people in various regions of Bamyan province have reported that it has snowed to an unusual level in their localities at the start of the summer season, sharing images of the snow.Meanwhile, the Taliban's Ministry of Public Works said that snow fell in various sections of Bamyan province this morning, but that there was not enough to cause traffic congestion.The snowfall in Bamyan province comes at a time when meteorologists at the Afghanistan Meteorological Department issued a warning for heavy rainfall in certain parts of Afghanistan and the possibility of flash floods and gust wind.Although Bamyan is a chilly, mountainous province, snowfall on a summer night is unprecedented in at least the last 20 years.