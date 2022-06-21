over one feet of snowfall on Monday

Pilgrimage to Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara, the revered Sikh shrine in Chamoli district, was stopped by the district authorities on Monday following heavy snowfall along the yatra route.Nearly 7,000 pilgrims were stopped at Govindghat and Ghangriya by the authorities from undertaking the yatra till there is improvement in weather conditions. Moreover, pilgrims staying at Rishikesh, Srinagar and Nagrasu gurdwara have been advised to remain there.SP Chamoli, Shweta Choubey, said, "Hemkund Sahib witnessedmorning following which the yatra was temporarily halted, keeping in mind the safety of the pilgrims."Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara is situated at a height of around 15,000 ft in the Garhwal Himalayas.The regional meteorological centre had issued a yellow alert of thunderstorms accompanied with hail and lightning and intense showers in the hills of Uttarakhand on June 20 and 21.This year, nearly 90,000 pilgrims have visited the shrine built near the Hemkund lake.