It's Christmas in June in BC, as Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of the province.While the warning won't impact the Lower Mainland or the surrounding area, if you're travelling east by car you may want to proceed with caution.Parts of Elk Valley could see up to 10 cm.Environment Canada calls the June precipitation "unseasonable snowfall."The Juneuary snow is thanks to a low-pressure system over Alberta that is bringing prolonged rainfall to the region.On top of the snowfall warning, a heavy rainfall warning is also in place for parts of the BC Interior.Snowfall accumulations will vary depending on elevation, and the wet snow is expected to transition into rain.