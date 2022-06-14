A destructive hail storm hit Mexico City in Mexico on June 12th 2022.Alerts were in place across the region as hail covered the city.Ice and water filled streets, stopping traffic. Residents were advised not to leave their homes unless neccessary.Buildings collapsed due to hail and ice accumulating on roofs.As the ice melted, flood waters were seen in low lying areas, causing further disruption.As flood waters subsided, debris from trees and buildings was left on streets.