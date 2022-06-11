Earth Changes
Heavy hail leaves blanket of ice across Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
tmj4.com
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:55 UTC
"It just sounded like people were throwing rocks at the house. It was nuts," said Reith.
The storm hit Oconomowoc fast and hard. The hail left a blanket of ice across yards and roads.
An employee with Oconomowoc Public Works told TMJ4 News that damage was mostly limited to downed branches and flooded roads.
We Energies did not list any major outages. Some residents did report damage to cars.
Western Lakes Fire said that they had no reports of injuries.
Reith's home has a few sagging gutters, full of water, hail and debris from trees. Her flower beds were flattered, and freshly laid grass seed will likely have to be redone.
"I kind of got scared. And it was a little fun at first. And then, oh wait, is my house going to be destroyed?," said Charlottle Gascon, a family friend who was visiting the Reith's when the storm hit.
On Saturday, the Reiths expect to get out their snow shovels and remove about an inch of piled up hail from their back deck.
