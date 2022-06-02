The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently convened its annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the "climate crisis" and how the "existential catastrophe" could be used to roll-out additional tyrannical powers over the purblind masses.
However, and according to data from the intergovernmental European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, Arctic sea ice is currently standing at a 30-year high — ice loss in May was the lowest in over three decades.
EUMETSAT, as the organization is known, was created through an international convention signed by 30 European nations.
What their data reveals is contrary to the official AGW narrative (I'm surprised the agency hasn't been branded 'misinformation' and immediately scraped from the internet): currently, Arctic Sea Ice Extent is 'taking out' the levels logged during the 2020s, 2010s and 2000s, and is into the averages last observed during the 1990s and even the 1980s, with no signs of it slowing-up:
However, despite all the data pointing to the contrary, the IPCC and their MSM lapdogs have been charged - by TPTB - to spread climate falsehoods, and spread climate falsehoods they will continue to do. The New York Times recently called AGW "the greatest threat to global public health," but failed to provide a shred of real evidence to back-up that claim.
