Even more snow likely fell on Colorado's highest peaks.

As was predicted,According to the National Weather Service , the highest total was recorded in Blue Valley, near Idaho Springs, with 16.1 inches of snow landing in the area.Here's a look at how much snow fell at different places around the state:Silver Plume: 9.1 inchesConifer: 7.5 inchesHighland Park: 6.9 inchesKenosha Pass: 6.5 inchesGlendevey: 6.4 inchesAspen Springs: 6 inchesAspen Park: 6 inchesPine Junction: 5.8 inchesEvergreen: 5.8 inchesRollinsville: 5.7 inchesLawson: 5.6 inchesKittredge: 5.5 inchesFloyd Hill: 5.3 inchesGrant: 5 inchesPinecliffe: 4.9 inchesBailey: 4.3 inchesNederland: 3.5 inchesUpdates to snowfall totals can be found on this map.