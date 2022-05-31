Bailey Holland and her siblings figured they'd spend Memorial Day weekend at a water park.However, a storm system that pushed through Utah over the long weekend resulted in a change of plans. They traded a day at the water park with one last sledding trip in the Cottonwood Canyons."It's actually really fun," she told KSL-TV.(equating to over 2 inches of water), according to the National Weather Service. It even produced over 4 inches of precipitation in other parts of the Wasatch Mountains since Saturday — all of which matters as Utah heads into its historically driest season."It was phenomenal, and you could not ask for a better way to end the month of May," said KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank.Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville led all Utah locations, receiving at least 4.66 inches of precipitation over the past few days. Liberty, also in Weber County, received 3.55 inches. Within Wasatch Front communities, Farmington received a little over 2.5 inches, while North Salt Lake also received over 2 inches of rain.Even Park City received close to an inch of snow over the weekend.The snow didn't just bring out sledders but also skiers like Brad Marshall, who joked his group was already "out of ski shape" but eager to get at least one more run in before the summer."The snow was great. Good skiing up top," he said. "We saw that there were some rocks and stumps buried, so we avoided those bumps in the snow. But, otherwise, it was great. No issues. It felt pretty bottomless for Memorial Day weekend."