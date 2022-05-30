A violent hailstorm hit Bagnolo Cremasco, an Italian commune in the Lombardy region, province of Cremona, in Italy.In addition to the huge damage, there were also reports of difficulties in the road network. A lot of state roads were covered with several centimeters of ice, causing difficulties for road traffic.Many phone calls were made to the emergency services, leading to the intervention of firefighters who had to deal with the facilities destroyed by the gusts of wind and floods. Today it still rains in this area, but the weather for the next three days will tend to stabilize.