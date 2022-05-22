mmmm
6.0 magnitude earthquake 235 km from Katsuura, Chiba, Japan

UTC time: Sunday, May 22, 2022 15:17 PM
Your time: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 4:17 PM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - 235 km SSE of Katsuura, Japan

16 km depth