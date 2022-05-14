© Kent Porter/The Press Democrat



Inman Family Wines reported Tuesday that it went through two frost nights in a row, as well as a hailstorm last week just as buds on its estate vineyard were starting to bloom, according to an Instagram post. Some vines will experience shatter, the term used for when the grapevine's fragile flowers do not pollinate and develop into grapes. "Add this to the frost damage and it looks like lower yields for 2022," the post read.Some were unable to start their frost-protection wind machines or sprinklers fast enough as temperatures plummeted. Others have weighed whether to devote water for frost protection now or conserve it for later in the year for irrigation during the summer."In Mendocino County, people are having to make some pretty tough choices on saving their water through the growing season or using it to protect the vines right now," said Christian Clear, who oversees the North Coast grape market for Novato-based Turrentine Brokerage.