"has been critical for ongoing response efforts, such as hourly monitoring of activity in curfew zones or detailed counts of visits to participating pharmacies for vaccine monitoring."

"The CDC seems to have purposefully created an open-ended list of use cases, which included monitoring curfews, neighbor-to-neighbor visits, visits to churches, schools and pharmacies, and also a variety of analysis with this data specifically focused on 'violence.'"

"Track patterns of those visiting K-12 schools by the school and compare to 2019; compare with epi metrics [Environmental Performance Index] if possible."

"Examination of the correlation of mobility patterns data and rise in COVID-19 cases [...] Movement restrictions (Border closures, inter-regional and nigh curfews) to show compliance."

"Examination of the effectiveness of public policy on [the] Navajo Nation."

"a Trojan horse being used to create a completely new type of controlled and surveilled society in which the freedom we enjoy today will be a distant memory."

"Research points of interest for physical activity and chronic disease prevention such as visits to parks, gyms, or weight management businesses."

"CDC also plans to use mobility data and services acquired through this acquisition to support non-COVID-19 programmatic areas and public health priorities across the agency, including but not limited to travel to parks and green spaces, physical activity and mode of travel, and population migration before, during, and after natural disasters. The mobility data obtained under this contract will be available for CDC agency-wide use and will support numerous CDC priorities."

"In my opinion the SafeGraph data is way beyond any safe thresholds [around anonymity]."

"SafeGraph offers visitor data at the Census Block Group level that allows for extremely accurate insights related to age, gender, race, citizenship status, income, and more."

"To play our part in the fight against the COVID-19 health crisis — and its devastating impact on the global economy — we decided to expand our program further, making our foot traffic data free for nonprofit organizations and government agencies at the local, state, and federal level."

"CDC has interest in continued access to this mobility data as the country opens back up. This data is used by several teams/groups in the response and have been resulting in deeper insights into the pandemic as it pertains to human behavior."

The documents also show that although the CDC used COVID-19 as a reason to buy access to the data more quickly, it intended to use it for more-general CDC purposes.Location data is information on a device's location sourced from the phone, which can then show where a person lives, works, and where they went.— meaning it was designed to follow trends that emerge from the movements of groups of people — but researchers have repeatedly raised concerns with how location data can be deanonymized and used to track specific people.The documents reveal the expansive plan the CDC had last year to use location data from a highly controversial data broker.the company the CDC paid $420,000 for access to one year of data, includes Peter Thiel and the former head of Saudi intelligence among its investors. Google banned the company from the Play Store in June.The CDC used the data for monitoring curfews, with the documents saying that SafeGraph's dataThe documents date from 2021.Zach Edwards, a cybersecurity researcher who closely follows the data marketplace, told Motherboard in an online chat after reviewing the documents:(The document doesn't stop at churches; it mentions "places of worship.")The documents contain a long list of what the CDC describes asThey include:At the start of the pandemic,The COVID-19 pandemic as a whole has been a flashpoint in a broader culture war, with conservatives and anti-vaccine groups protesting government mask and vaccine mandates. They've also expressed a specific paranoia that vaccine passports would be used as a tracking or surveillance tool, framing vaccine refusal as a civil liberties issue.one of the more influential and monied anti-vaccine groups in the U.S., has promoted fears that digital vaccine certificates could be used to surveil citizens. QAnon promoterwrote on Telegram in December that vaccine passports areAgainst that inflamed backdrop, the use of cellphone location data for such a wide variety of tracking measures, even if effective for becoming better informed on the pandemic's spread or for informing policy, is likely to be controversial. It's also likely to give anti-vaccine groups a real-world data point on which to pin their darkest warnings.The procurement documents say that "This is an URGENT COVID-19 PR [procurement request]," and asks for the purchase to be expedited.But some of the use cases are not explicitly linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. One readsAnother section of the document elaborates on the location data's use for non-COVID-19-related programs.The CDC did not respond to multiple emails requesting comment on which use cases it deployed SafeGraph data for.SafeGraph is part of the ballooning location industry, and SafeGraph has previously shared datasets containing 18 million cellphones from the United States The documents say this acquisition is for data that is geographically representative, "i.e., derived fromGenerally, companies in this industry ask, or pay, app developersOn the developed product side, SafeGraph has several different products.concerns points of interest (POIs) such as where particular stores or buildings are located.is based on mobile phone location data that can show for how long people visit a location, andand according to SafeGraph's website . More recently SafeGraph has started offering aggregated transaction data, showing how much consumers typically spend at specific locations, under theproduct.SafeGraph sells its products to a wide range of industries, such as real estate, insurance, and advertising. These products include aggregated data on movements and spends, rather than the location of specific devices. Motherboard previously bought a set of SafeGraph location data for $200. The data was aggregated, meaning it was not supposed to pinpoint the movements of specific devices and hence people, but at the time, Edwards said:Edwards pointed to a search result in SafeGraph's data portal that displayed data related to a specific doctor's office, showing how finely tuned the company's data can be.In January 2019, theThe CDC documents show that the agency bought access to SafeGraph'sandThat last product includes information such as home dwelling time, and is aggregated by state and census block. one of the CDC documents reads.Both SafeGraph and the CDC have previously touched on their partnership, but not in the detail that is revealed in the documents. The CDC published a study in September 2020 which looked at whether people around the country were following stay-at-home orders, which appeared to use SafeGraph data.A year later, the CDC purchased access to the data because SafeGraph no longer wanted to provide it for free, according to the documents. The Data Use Agreement for the in-kind provided data was set to expire on March 31, 2021, the documents add. The data was still important to access as the U.S. opened up, the CDC argued in the documents. One section reads:Researchers at the EFF separately obtained documents concerning the CDC's purchase of similar location data products fromThe EFF shared those documents with Motherboard. They showed that the CDC also asked to speed up the purchase of Cubeiq's data because of COVID-19,The documents also listed the same potential use-cases for Cubeiq's data as in the SafeGraph documents. banned SafeGraph from its Google Play Store in June . This meant thatIt is not entirely clear how effective this ban has been: SafeGraph has previously said it obtains location data via Veraset a spin-off company which interfaces with the app developers.SafeGraph did not respond to multiple requests for comment.