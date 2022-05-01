Earlier this week we reported that there were errors found in the EAC certified Dominion machines in a recent election in Tennessee.
The 'glitch' moved a ballot and all ballots after that ballot to the adjudication process. From there the ballots could be manipulated since [they were] not processed in the normal count process.
Nick Moseder reports:
"What can you do with provisional ballots set off to the side? You can mass adjudicate them anytime down the road however you want and then tabulate them to the count using the RTR process outlined in the Dominion user manuals."Last night more issues were reported in New Mexico. Moseder continues:
[...]
Now according to the test laboratories and the EAC, this "anomaly" was related to "the imported D-Suite 5.5 election definition used on the D-Suite 5.5-B system." In other words, a ton of ballots were marked as provisional, and mass adjudicated because the machines had an outdated software configuration, which caused them to misread the ballots.
They chalked this up to a simple mistake, but if this was merely an accident, why wasn't this caught during the Logic and Accuracy testing PRIOR to the election? Isn't that what these so called "testing laboratories" are supposed to do? Aren't Pro V&V and SLI Compliance hired SPECIFICALLY to make sure that the machines are running the proper software before an election?!?! And they just so happened to miss something of this significance?
In my opinion, this proves that either:
Not to mention, I feel that something so severe SHOULD have resulted in a total STOP of the election until this issue was resolved. However, as you can clearly see, the Dominion machines allowed for the election to continue, and for the "anomaly" to go undetected.
- A) Logic and Accuracy testing is a JOKE.
- B) This was done intentionally to allow for manipulation
- C) All of the above
Remember what we recently learned from Tennessee; that outdated software configurations can cause a misreading of ballots, and creates opportunities for FRAUD!I think Moseder has a case for this last statement.
The following screenshot shows an error message that occurred on the Chaves County tabulators prior to the November 3rd, 2020, election... The error reads "Wrong MBS version: "5.2.17" expecting "5.2.4"
(MBS determines the way machines behave and ballots are read)
So, the machine was running on version 5.2.17, but was WRONGLY configured for version 5.2.4... WOW! So here we have yet ANOTHER "software mismatch"!
...Unlike Tennessee, the damage caused by this "erroneous code" is largely unknown. However, what we DO know is that the system reported a software mismatch, (similar to what caused the anomaly in Tennessee), and yet, the election continued. Thus, proving that Tennessee was not an isolated incident.
...I think it's safe to say that we should ban the machines, don't you?