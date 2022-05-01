Chilly temperatures will greet many on the first morning of the new month of May.
While the calendar marches forward closer and closer to summer, Old Man Winter continues to hang on tight, kicking off May on a frosty note across many states.

With unusually cold air expected in some parts of the north, the National Weather Service has issued frost and freeze advisories where the early growing season could be impacted by unusually cold conditions.

Portions of California, Kansas, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island are currently under advisories from the National Weather Service due to frost and freeze concerns.

While the calendar says May is here, the weather has been more winter-like than not lately. An unusual blizzard just struck portions of the country in recent days ...made more unusual by the fact that the same area was hit by a long-duration winter storm just says before; that earlier storm brought record breaking blizzard conditions and dropped incredible amounts of late-season snow.

An unusually potent late-season nor'easter dropped heavy snow over portions of the northeast in mid-April; even northern New Jersey saw several inches of wet snow from the storm. Even Hawaii got in on the wintry action, with a winter storm that brought Winter Storm Warnings to the Big Island and produced an Easter Sunday morning with a snowy view for many.

The cold air does seem to be fading in long-rage forecasts through. The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center says temperatures will actually be more above normal across the country than not by the middle of May.