While the calendar marches forward closer and closer to summer, Old Man Winter continues to hang on tight, kicking off May on a frosty note across many states.With unusually cold air expected in some parts of the north,An unusually potent late-season nor'easter dropped heavy snow over portions of the northeast in mid-April; even northern New Jersey saw several inches of wet snow from the storm.The cold air does seem to be fading in long-rage forecasts through. The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center says temperatures will actually be more above normal across the country than not by the middle of May.