maps

Very strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 10 km depth

Date & time: Apr 28, 2022 13:21:13 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Thursday, Apr 28, 2022 at 11:21 pm (GMT +10)
Magnitude: 6
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 3.8986°S / 146.6605°E (Bismarck Sea, Papua New Guinea)