During this week the province of Neuquén was affected by a storm of snow and white wind that caused roadblocks and blown up roofs.Gusts exceeded 100 kilometers per hour. The Undersecretary of Civil Defense and Citizen Protection, Martín Giusti, reported that from Zapala to the capital, the wind was the protagonist.As a result of the storm, the Gendarmerie had to assist a dozen people stranded on roads that became impassable. They also had to rescue several people who were isolated in rural areas of "Pino Hachado" and "Copahue".Due to the strong winds, the Neuquén Provincial Council of Education (CPE) reported that face-to-face classes were suspended in all educational establishments in the province on Wednesday.For the next few days, the Basin Authority (AIC) issued a statement in which it indicated that the arrival of a new cold front is expected that will bring rain, snow and wind to the region.(Translated by Google)