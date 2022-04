© Getty Images



"There are millions of people in the United States. Why do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?"

"Yes, Harris had attacked Biden more harshly than any other major candidate in the Democratic primaries. Yes, the Biden family had seen it as a smear and a betrayal. In Klain's assessment, that would work to Biden's advantage. Choosing Harris will show people that you are magnanimous and forgiving, Klain told Biden. It will show the country just what a unifying leader you can be."

© Getty Images



"You know, white women are incredibly racist, as are white men. None of it was safe. It was a risky thing to do. But it was the safest of choices that we had."

First Lady Jill Biden was against choosing Kamala Harris as her husband Joe Biden's running mate after she attacked him during a primary debate, according to an upcoming new book.The first lady's vexations were revealed in a bombshell new book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns titled, due to be released in May.After learning that Harris was the leading candidate for the job, according to an excerpt of the book provided to Fox News , Jill Biden said:Many from Biden's inner circle, however, believed that Harris would give the president the best chance of winning the election, according to the book.Ron Klain, the current White House chief of staff who was tasked with vetting VP candidates, believed that Harris was the best-qualified candidate for the position. The book states:Joe Biden and Harris memorably butted heads at the first Democratic debate in June 2019, when Harris rebuked the president for opposing federally mandated school busing, recalling her own experience with busing and desegregation while growing up in Oakland.the former San Francisco mayor who had appointed Harris to "a pair of minor political positions."andare noted in the book as other potential running makes [sic mates] his campaign considered, as well as other lawmakers and activists, such asAbrams, the book says, "did not pass the test" for VP candidate after the campaign lost confidence in her ability to rally voters after losing the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. Biden's team also had concerns about her lack of experience as an elected official.Harris was believed to be Biden's safest best for winning the White House, despite her attacks on Biden. A close adviser to Biden said in the book:According to a book published last year — Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump, by Edward-Isaac Dovere —The first lady notably did not deny that she made the remark, telling a reporter last year "That was two years ago. We've moved on from that."