Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov condemned the decision of the Israeli regime to send military equipment to Ukraine amid the special military operation launched by Russia on February 24.if it is confirmed," Viktorov said.In a telephone conversation, Israeli media reported on Wednesday that Israel's Minister of Military Affairs, Benny Gantz, told his Ukrainian counterpart, Alki Ruznikov, of Israel's decision to send military equipment to Ukraine.According to the Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth, an expert unit offering military training led by Israel is currently active on Ukrainian territory to train soldiers and nationalist forces of the European country in their fight against the Russian Army.Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine, claiming that there was no justification for Russia's military operation in Ukrainian territory.Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia's move was aimed at demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, which was increasing shelling on the Donbass region. Russia has said that