© Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters



Russia is saying it sank in stormy seas after being damaged by a fire on board from an ammunition explosion. Ukraine and the Pentagon are claiming the vessel was hit with two Neptune anti-ship missiles.

"Not only me - all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried because it can be not real information, but it can be truth."

"Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they've faced so far, militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons."

Importantly for the narrative to gain traction is the claim that Russia is losing the war in Ukraine.It won't be with "normal" large strategic nuclear weapons, but rather with "low-yield" or tactical nukes - so we are prepped to expect.The sinking of the Moskva warship on Thursday - described as the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet - is cited as a severe "blow" to Putin's war effort in Ukraine. How the ship went down is disputed:The next day, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky gave a set-piece interview to American cable news network CNN in which he warned that Russiahis country with tactical nuclear weapons.Zelensky told CNN's Jake Tapper of his fear that Russia could use nukes:A few weeks ago, Zelensky was supposedly hiding in secret underground bunkers between making hurried phone calls to international leaders and parliaments.Zelensky claimed that Russia could use chemical weapons or nukes because Putin "does not value the lives of the people in Ukraine".Earlier this week, CIA director William Burns issued a pointed warning that Russiato tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Speaking on April 14, he said the assessed risk at that time was low. But Burns qualified the assessment by adding that if Russia became desperate then its decision to use nukes might change. He commented:When Putin ordered the military intervention to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine on February 24 he also put Russia's nuclear forces on alert.given the wider context of NATO arming the Kiev regimethat "Mad Vlad" was about to create mushroom clouds over Europe. It has since been mooted that Putin might gamble with nuclear saber-rattling in a manic bid to "escalate to deescalate".Then we had waves of "reporting" that. It was later admitted thatZelensky seems now to be reverting to the chemical weapons scare in addition to nukes.Importantly for the narrative to gain traction is the claim that Russia is losing the war in Ukraine.Russian troops have pulled back from the capital Kiev to concentrate their combat efforts to defeat the main Ukrainian battle groups in the east of the country.whose mainly Russian-speaking people have endured eight years of war by the NATO-backed Kiev regime.who, we are also "informed", is being misled by his cowering, sycophantic military generals.The capture of the port city of Mariupol this week is indicative of the Russian strategic success. The sacking of Kiev was never stated as a Russian goal.U.S. President Joe Biden and the NATO alliance are under intense pressure to intervene directly in Ukraine. Biden since taking office has already ordered $3 billion worth of weaponry to "defend Ukraine from Russian aggression". But Biden and the NATO leadership in Brussels are so far balking at any direct involvement, fearing that it could spiral into World War Three.The Kiev regime and its media-savvy actor-turned-presidentare relentless in pressuring the United States and NATO to go to war against Russia. In that call, Zelensky is boosted by theThese minor NATO states are gung-ho to send warplanes and missiles.Biden is no doubt wary of the catastrophic danger, but there seems to be a faction within the U.S. military-intelligence apparatus that is contemplating a war with Russia.American capitalism also needs to avert the social meltdown underway from record poverty and class tensions.The false-flag provocations of alleged atrocities by Russia in Ukraine are crescendoing. Allegations of bombing hospitals, theaters, and railway stations (which have been debunked) are admixed with the reported horrors of executing civilians and throwing their bodies into mass graves. Russian troops are accused of all sorts of depravities, raping grandmothers and children.Zelensky tells CNN that Putin doesn't care about Ukrainian lives. The subhuman image of Russia and its leader builds and builds.Meanwhile,Biden has felt the "emotional pressure" to condemn Russia for war crimes and genocide. He is sending more weapons this week.But so far, the false flags that the Ukrainian regime and its Western handlers have pulled off have not quite provoked full war - yet.as opposed to bigger bombs of the Hiroshima variety (that the Americans stand out as the only ones to have actually ever used), is the formerThe U.S. is reckoned to have 100 such tactical nukes in Europe. If one is not actually used, the reporting of "extremely loud, unknown explosions" by the dutiful Western media can be made to appear like the dreaded result. As Zelensky told CNN... "because it can be not real information, but it can be truth."