© Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters



"The ammunition depot is located [in the basement] under the Yalta health complex. There are a huge number of boxes of ammunition. Here you need to watch your step. The territory is large, and unfortunately, it is impossible to check everything for 'surprises'."

An abandoned ammunition depot of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion Azov found in the basement of thein the Donetsk People's Republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.The correspondent said:The video footage (not allowed) made by the correspondentOn 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."