© AP/Turkish Defense Ministry



"We are determined to save our noble nation from the terror misfortune that has plagued our country for 40 years. Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised."

Turkey has launched a new ground and air offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq, Turkey's defence minister announced Monday.The military operation - named- was part of a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the PKK and Syrian Kurdish YPG, which Ankara regards as terrorist groups.saidin a video posted on the ministry's website early Monday. Turkish commandos - with the support of helicopters and drones - then crossed into the area by land or were flown in by helicopters.Anadolu news agency quoted Akar as saying: "Our operation is continuing successfully as planned. The targets identified in the first phase have been captured." No information on casualties was given or how many troops and warplanes participated in the action.Turkey has conducted numerous cross-border aerial and ground operations against the PKK over the past decades, with the latest offensive taking place in the regions of Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan.the ministry added.The PKK, which has also been designated a terrorist organisation by the US and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which in the past was mainly focused in southeast Turkey. Akar commented:There was no immediate statement from the Kurdish group.