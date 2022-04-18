The motion exceeded expectations, discussing CIA conclusions that Sussmann was providing implausible data to federal authorities, providing CIA notes regarding their meeting with Sussmann, and confirmation that they essentially spied on President-Elect Trump.
The motion can be found here. It was filed as part of the government's efforts to convince the court that the evidence it seeks to admit in Sussmann's trial is relevant and admissible. Let's go through the most important parts.
The CIA Notes Part 1: January 31, 2017.
Durham provided to the Court two sets of notes related to Sussmann's representations to the CIA. The first was from Sussmann's January 31, 2017 contacts with a CIA employee where Sussmann discussed wanting to provide to the CIA data on "the presence and activity of a unique Russian made phone around President Trump." It was said that this secret activity started in April 2016 and continued after Trump's "move to the White House."
reported nearly two months ago: that the Trump transition data was passed to the CIA. Yet it's also more than that. The CIA was provided with data all the way back from April 2016.
Why does April 2016 matter? Because Russia was alleged to have hacked "the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and DNC networks in April 2016." Recall that "Crowdstrike was contacted on April 30, 2016 to respond to a suspected breach" of the DNC.
The CIA Notes Part 2: Sussmann's February 9, 2017 meeting with the CIA
That January 31, 2017 conference was used to schedule the February 9, 2017 meeting with the CIA. At that meeting, Sussmann repeated his allegations that a "Russian-made Yota-phone" had been seen at Trump properties and had traveled with Trump to Michigan. He further alleged that "In December 2016, the Yota-phone was seen connecting to WIFI from the Executive Office of the President (the White House)."
The Washington Post alleged us to have fanned "the flames" on the Sussmann/Joffe spying operation, taking us to task for stating (correctly): "They spied on Trump." I hope the Washington Post is reading this, because the CIA notes confirm what we reported and what we told them via e-mail. Techno 1, WaPo 0.
Back to the Durham Filing - and the CIA's analysis of the Sussmann/Joffe data.
The CIA reviewed the Trump/YotaPhone data (and the Alfa Bank data) in early 2017. The fact that the CIA accepted this data on President Trump is its own scandal. In any event, the CIA's findings are significant, as they concluded that the data was not "technically plausible" and was "user created and not machine/tool generated."
Anyway, what a finding by the CIA. Of course, this only leads to more questions:
- Which "user" created the data?
- Does it go back to the Joffe conspiracy?
- And who else is part of that conspiracy?
As we suspected back on April 5, "Researcher-2" (identified as David Dagon) has been given immunity. The reason? So that Durham can "uncover otherwise-unavailable facts" relating to the Alfa Bank project.
Durham will also be granting immunity at trial "for an individual who was employed at" Fusion GPS. I initially suspected this was Christopher Steele but was steered in the right direction after some smart folks noted the person was "employed" at Fusion GPS (as opposed to Steele, who was "retained" by Fusion GPS). This person might be Laura Seago.
Considering the personal costs to both men, are we to believe that this was only about politics?
Or maybe this all leads back to the DNC hack...
