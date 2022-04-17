snow
More than 100 centimeters of snow fell in a week in California's Sierra Nevada mountains after another late-season snowfall, UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said on Saturday, April 16.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said 19 centimeters (7.5 inches) of snow fell overnight into Saturday morning, for a total of 100 centimeters (39.4 inches) in the seven days leading to April 16.

Video from outside the lab posted on April 16 shows heavy snow falling on top of accumulated snow from the previous days. More snow was expected in the coming week, the lab said.